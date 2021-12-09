A few severe storms possible Friday night

A very warm end to the work week will end with a cold frontal passage. Showers and storms will be possible ahead of the front Friday evening, and a few of those storms could be strong to severe.

THE SET-UP

In the upper-levels of the atmosphere, a strong trough (the area circled where the black lines take on a ‘U’ shape) will be moving across the United States. This will provide the upper-air energy for severe storms.

At the surface, a low-pressure system will help swing a cold front our way. This front will help provide the lift for a line of storms to develop over East Texas.

LOCAL IMPACTS

A line of storms Friday night into early Saturday morning will bring the main threat of a few strong to severe storms. Damaging wind is the primary threat, but an isolated tornado will also be possible.

The best chance of seeing severe storms will be in areas closer to Louisiana, but we will all be fair game for a strong to severe storm.

It is possible that an isolated supercell develops ahead of the main line. If that were to occur, it would be between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. and the tornado threat would be higher. With that said, chances of that happening are very low.

THE BOTTOM LINE

Make sure to stay weather-aware Friday night. Have multiple ways of getting weather alerts, and make sure those alert methods can wake you up in the middle of the night. You can download the free East Texas Storm Team App to your phone to get alerts. A NOAA Weather Radio is also helpful.