Tyler, TX – Parts of East Texas are under an enhanced risk of severe weather which includes the cities of Tyler and Longview. All modes of severe weather are possible. The primary threat will be large hail. Damaging winds, tornadoes, and flash flooding are also possible. Here’s a look at the SPC outlook for this afternoon and the specific storm threats:

We may see an isolated storm or two between 3 PM and 6 PM. Storm chances will increase considerably after 6 PM this evening. Here’s a look at Futurecast for this afternoon and evening. Most of the storms will be out by midnight.

As the severe weather threat increases later this afternoon, please have multiple ways to receive weather watches and warnings. We’ll keep you updated throughout the duration of the event on air and online. If you have a moment, please download the East Texas Storm Team App from the android or apple store. It’s free!