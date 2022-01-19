A few severe storms this evening, colder air is back

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Winter has returned. A strong cold front continues to slide southeast through East Texas. However, isolated strong storms remain in our southern counties tonight.

Storm Watch

6:35 PM: Severe T-Storm Warning for parts of Nacogdoches county until 7:15 PM. Storm moving NE at 30 mph.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 7 PM for Angelina, Harrison, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Trinity, and Shelby counties. This may be extended past 7 PM.

Here is a look at the radar and current conditions.

