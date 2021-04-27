A few strong storms possible this evening and Wednesday

Here’s a current look at radar:

An upper-level disturbance out to our west will be bringing the threat of rain over the next couple of days.

A few showers and thunderstorms will fire to our SW and move into our area late this afternoon and the evening. A few storms may produce gusty winds and some small hail. Here’s a look at our in-house resolution model that will tell us what the radar may look like at various times.

Notice how most of the storms lose their steam as they make their way into East Texas. Tonight’s rain chances will remain in between 20% and 30% with better chances to our West. While our model doesn’t show a major rain chance it’s important to note that if these storms can (doesn’t mean they will) hold together, we have the threat of gusty winds and some small hail but this won’t be a widespread severe weather outbreak in the worst-case scenario. This being said, we still need to remain weather aware through early tomorrow morning with additional storms possible.

With this in mind, the SPC (Storm Prediction Center) has posted a level I marginal risk for areas generally to the west of highway 69.

We’ll see a lull in the activity for most of Wednesday but strong to severe storms will be back in play beginning Wednesday night with the primary threats being gusty winds and some hail. Here’s a look at futurecast starting at midnight.

Parts of the East Texas viewing area are under a level I marginal risk and Level II slight risk for tomorrow night. Since most of the activity will be occuring at night there will be less energy available for these storms to work with which will minimize the threat of a widespread severe weather outbreak.

Here’s a look at our rainfall totals through Thursday evening using the same in-house model used above.

It’s severe weather season here in East Texas which means you need to be weather aware. One of the best ways to do that is by downloading the East Texas Storm Team App which will alert you when a watch or warning is issued.