Another round of severe storms possible Wednesday & Thursday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Storm Team is tracking our next wave of rain & storms before we close out the workweek. This threat is similar to what we experienced Monday, isolated, but where it occurs we could see a few intense storms with a wind & hail threat, along with a low risk for a tornado. This risk comes in a few waves: starting Wednesday evening, ending Thursday afternoon.

Peak storm season is upon us. We recommend that you have two ways to get your weather information. We highly recommend that NOAA Weather Radio and the East Texas Storm App. Download the app and stay ahead of the storm. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices.

WEATHER SETUP: Upper Energy + Moisture

The main feature to trigger the storm strength & intensity will come from the upper low moving in from the Four Corners region. This with the slow-returning Gulf moisture will set off scattered storms in East Texas on Wednesday & Thursday. Note on Thursday the greatest energy arriving to set off severe storms from Louisiana into the Tennessee Valley & Deep South regions.

Gulf moisture increasing Wednesday evening and overnight, support some severe storms in our area. By Thursday, rich moisture evident in all of East Texas through early afternoon. This will be enough for more possible severe storms before they ramp up to our East.

SEVERE WEATHER RISK BOTH DAYS

East Texas is under levels I & II for isolated severe storms. Wednesday’s greatest threat will be central and northern areas mostly where weather dynamics are the greatest. The two primary severe risks are wind gusts and hail, and a low chance of a tornado at this time.

Thursday, the threat expands southward and most of our area will see a risk of severe storms before increasing in the Deep South by Thursday afternoon.

FUTURECAST

During the day Wednesday, clouds will increase but we should stay dry until after 4 PM. Spotty showers begin to develop in the late PM into the evening hours. After 8 PM, storms could strengthen and turn severe, especially north of HWY 79.

On Thursday, more scattered storms before daybreak and additional storms through the early afternoon. These could turn severe too as the weather energy increases.

Be sure to check back with us on-air and online for updates on the storm threat.