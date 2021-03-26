Another storm threat Saturday into early Sunday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – We have had a busy week of weather in East Texas. This will be our third storm threat since Monday. Similar to the last two, this will be an isolated event for our area. Unfortunately, storms will bring a severe threat of hail & wind gusts.

Take a moment to download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.

WEATHER SETUP:

Gulf moisture will increase Friday night into Saturday morning. This will also spread decent instability to East Texas on Saturday afternoon, priming the atmosphere for possible severe storms.





The cold front does not arrive until early Sunday morning, and that’s when our storm threat will decrease.





At this time, areas near and north of I-20 are under a “Marginal” risk from the Storm Prediction Center, which means isolated severe storms are possible. This risk level could be expanded or increased to cover more counties in the viewing area. The severe risk is greater across the Mid-South and Mississippi River Valley regions.

Besides heavy rain, our main severe threats would be damaging wind gusts and large hail. The tornado threat is low for our area – and we cannot rule out a tornado given the changing wind speeds and direction in the atmosphere.

We don’t expect widespread severe storms or areawide heavy rain, but where both occur it could be intense. Here is a look at the rainfall amounts through Sunday morning.

Sunday will be a cooler and quieter weather day for us. Some clouds with highs mostly in the 60s.

Watch our video above for the latest look at the storm timing with Futurecast.