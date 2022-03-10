TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The March version of the Arctic blast is moving in. The good news is that this will be about a 36-hour stint of colder air (worst happening Friday evening through Saturday morning). The bad news (or good depending on your love for winter) is that we will see some accumulating snowfall in the northern counties of East Texas.

Weather Alerts

We already have multiple counties under a Winter Weather Advisory. This will not be upgraded any higher, but we could see a few more counties that have I-20 through them be added. Click here for the latest alerts.

Weather Setup

The Arctic front will arrive to East Texas on Friday morning. Behind it, temperatures will drop significantly.

However, we won’t see a bigger drop in temperatures until the upper low gets closer to us–increasing the spin in the atmosphere to support rain and a changeover to wintry precipitation.





Overall Impacts & Summary

While this event looks impressive, it will be rather weak for our area. The accumulation impact should cause limited problems on Friday evening into Saturday. This storm will have the most impact in the Ohio & Tennessee Valleys where multiple inches of snow is likely.

For us, expect snow to fall across areas near/north of I-20. The snow will be wet and heavy due to the moisture content in the atmosphere. Elevated surfaces would see a light accumulation and that could generate a few problems. Elsewhere, it is mainly rain with some snowflakes mixed in.

RIGHT NOW: Current Conditions

We are tracking the temperatures & precipitation closely. You can too with the maps below. They update about every 20 minutes.

East Texas Storm Team Radar & Satellite

Temperatures & Wind

Road Temperatures

See our video above for the latest look at Futurecast and our thinking.