TYLER, Texas (KETK)- There’s a potential of wintry precipitation Wednesday Night and Thursday. Regardless of precipitation type, we will see much colder temperatures and a messy Thursday morning commute. This will NOT be a repeat of the storm we saw in February 2021 as our temperatures will be warmer and we’ll see far less accumulation than what we saw in that infamous storm. Here are some key takeaways:

An arctic cold front will move through Thursday Night bringing a sharp drop in temperatures by Thursday morning.

High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s with lows generally in the teens Thursday and Friday. We’ll also see a dynamic storm system take shape along with this cold front. With falling temperatures and moisture, it’s likely that we do see rain transition to freezing rain before the precipitation ends. This will depend on the timing of the cold front, moisture, and when drier air helps us out.

Here’s a look at our in-house Futurecast model:

There are many different data sets and models to consider and this happens to be one of them. There are several variations and solutions of what will happen. We’ll start to get some higher resolution data soon and have a better idea of who will see what. Based on what we have so far, below is what we expect Thursday morning.

We’re not going to pull the trigger on concise ice accumulations until future model runs. One thing that many forecasters are probably forgetting is we could see a lot of rain with the front. This will be very helpful for our drought. Here are the rainfall totals from the model above.

In addition to heavy rain and the wintry weather, we’ll see bitterly cold wind chills Thursday Night and Friday Morning.

Stay tuned for more updates.

