Bitterly cold weather overnight & Christmas Eve

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Another cold front sweeping across the country bringing in a blast of colder weather to East Texas just in time for the Christmas holiday.

Temperatures on Wednesday were within 3-6 degrees of tying records for the date of December 23. Despite a lot of clouds, there was enough warming of the day to give us temperatures nearly 20 degrees above normal.

Now, the cold front continues to slide through the area. This results in dropping temperatures and a very cold next 36 hours ahead. Today’s cold front also responsible for severe storms across the Deep South region.

Windy & colder this evening

Here is a look at our current temperatures and the wind.

Very cold Thursday

For the remainder of the evening and overnight, the wind will not decrease much. Colder air will continue to settle in, leading to morning lows near freezing for everyone. Thanks to the wind holding up, it will feel like the 20s!

Afternoon temperatures will barely reach 50 degrees. I expect most areas to be in the middle to upper 40s thanks to strong northwest winds 10-20 mph at times.

By Friday morning, a freeze and frost expected with lows in the upper 20s.