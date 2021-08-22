“Blue” full moon peaks Sunday night

The sturgeon full moon rises behind the ancient Greek marble temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion, about 70 Km (45 miles) south of Athens, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. On Sunday, more than a hundred archeological sites and museums across the country will welcome the public to admire the full moon. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – You may have noticed the glow in our mainly clear sky the last few nights. On Sunday night, there will be a Sturgeon Moon, the third summer full moon.

According to Saint Louis Science Center, the moon reached it fullest look Sunday morning at 7:02 AM CDT. The term “blue” to describe this moon does not mean the moon is actually blue, but used metaphorically to describe the number of full moons per calendar month. August’s Sturgeon’s Blue Moon is represented by the third full moon in this summer season.

You can see it in our East Texas sky after 8 PM Sunday night. Our weather forecast calls for clear skies and a light wind. Temperatures to be in the 80s.