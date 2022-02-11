TYLER, Texas (KETK) – We had a great week of weather. Cold mornings but mild to very warm afternoons. That comes to a halt for a few days thanks to a strong cold front sending temperatures about 30 degrees colder compared to what we had Friday afternoon. Also, rain will accompany the colder air, and could mix with some snowflakes through Saturday afternoon.

Weather Set Up

The cold front is sweeping across the eastern half of the United States. On Saturday, we will see a strong north wind with gusts to 25 mph at times.

The temperature at 2,500 feet above the ground is forecasted to drop below freezing in East Texas after 9 AM Saturday. This will allow the rain we will see to mix with snowflakes. Confidence in this is increasing, but we are not expecting impacts because surface air temperatures & road temperatures will stay above freezing.

Now, this colder airmass will really settle in Saturday evening through Sunday morning with lows Sunday in the middle to lower 20s! The warm-up will begin again starting Sunday afternoon.

Current Conditions

We are tracking the temperatures & precipitation closely. You can too with the maps below. They update about every 20 minutes.

Temperatures & Wind

East Texas Storm Team Radar & Satellite

Road Temperatures

Futurecast

Rain will likely occur by daybreak Saturday. As the rain falls, this will help cool the temperature at the surface more. While raining, the temperature at 2,500 feet (blue line) will drop below freezing, allowing for rain to mix with snow. Note the actual numerical values shown on the graphics depict the air temperature–they stay above freezing. Impacts here should remain near zero. Future road temperatures added as well.





















Weekend Outlook

So cold for sure on Saturday. Sunday morning is also very cold with some areas in the lower 20s. Sunday afternoon, mainly sunny and highs nearing 60 degrees!