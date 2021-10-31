Colder temperatures & rain returns by mid-week

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The sunshine and warm-up that ended October will go into November for at least one day. Then, a big cooldown plus rain returns to our forecast.

Big Picture

A stalled out front is located near and north of the Red River and draped into parts of Texas. While the true colder air resides north of the Red River, just behind the front in Texas temperatures drop.

The cold front will move into East Texas on Tuesday, mainly north of I-20. Tuesday night, it slides farther south and cooler air impacts everyone for Wednesday.

Cold temperatures & rainfall

Let’s look closer at temperatures as the front moves in.

Tuesday afternoon, the front is near/north of HWY 79. Warmer temperatures south and cooler north. Also, some rain in northern areas through the late afternoon. By Tuesday night, temperatures start to drop with clouds and isolated showers.

By Wednesday morning, it’s much colder with temperatures in the lower 50s and some 40s. Rain will increase during the day.

The chilly air is in place, and the rain looks to continue through even Thursday afternoon.

This cold weather will be intense, and the rain will make for more wet time than dry time. Rainfall does not look like a flooding event, but some areas could approach 1-2 inches (especially for west counties).

We are in for a wild week of weather. Sunshine should return by Friday.