TYLER, Texas (KETK) – February has been a wild month for us. An early month winter storm, then a warm-up, followed by a passing bout of snow before Valentine’s Day. Then, a significant warm-up with some areas nearing 80 degrees on Thursday, February 16, followed by a potent blast of cold air. Now, looking to the week of Sunday, February 20, it promises to be nothing short of active!

It is important to note that this is still a few days out. This forecast is subject to change as we get closer to the event, so be sure to keep up to date with the latest forecast.

Big picture setup

Starting Monday, February 21, rain and muggy weather returns to East Texas. This will continue into Tuesday before a cold front clears the area by Tuesday evening. An isolated severe storm is possible late-Monday night into Tuesday morning, mainly north of I-20. 60 mph wind gusts will be the primary threat if a storm can get severe.





On Wednesday, current indications show we are in the colder air (but not below freezing). Rain continues, but the freezing line is very close to East Texas.

Now, the upper low that is spreading moisture is currently still in the southwest USA, and that explains why moisture leading to precipitation continues in our area. This could remain the trend into Thursday also until the upper low finally pulls out.





Uncertainty!!!

Confidence in us seeing wintry precipitation remains low at this time. As we begin to get higher-resolution model data in, we’ll start to get a better idea of how this forecast will play out.

What seems fairly confident for now:

-We will receive more beneficial rainfall.

-Colder air does move in late next week.

-As expected, the forecast/outlook will change with time.

The chance to see wintry weather will be confined to the far northwest parts of East Texas. With temperatures forecast to stay above freezing in our area, travel impacts due to ice are not expected at this time.

Stay tuned for updates.