TYLER, TX (KETK) – Temperatures are forecasted to fall into the upper single digits and lower teens for the first time since the February winter storm. A cold front is forecasted to arrive Thursday which will drop the temperatures dramatically in the afternoon. This will be our first major shot at arctic air for the 2022-23 winter season.

Temperatures will fall around 40 degrees from our highs on Thursday to our lows Friday morning. Here’s what we expect for lows on Friday.

We’ll also have strong winds Thursday night which will make it feel colder than the actual air temperature. Here are the forecasted wind chills Friday morning.

While this will be the coldest air we’ve seen in a couple of years, temperatures aren’t forecasted to break the record low temperatures which were set back in the year of 1989. These record lows are valid for the morning of December 23rd.

In addition to some very cold temperatures, we could see a few flurries on Thursday. However, the flurries will be few and far between and no travel hazards are expected. Here’s a look at who may see the snow flurries.

A lot of people are interested in what the Christmas Weekend will hold. The good news is that the temperatures will moderate a little however, highs will remain in the 30s and 40s which will be nearly 40 degrees colder than last years record high temperatures!

Stay tuned for additional updates from the East Texas Storm Team.