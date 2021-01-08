Early Alert: Accumulating snow likely Sunday & Monday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It was almost three years ago that we had a major snow event in our area. Now, it’s time to prepare for the potential of another major winter weather event.

There remains some uncertainty to this forecast, but what continues to remain constant is that parts of our area will see accumulating snow.

WEATHER SETUP

It all starts with the upper-level energy. This will come from the Pacific Northwest as the storm arrives onshore Friday afternoon. From Friday through Sunday, it will dive southeast toward Texas and set the atmosphere up to bring in colder air plus the precipitation.





At the surface, a push of colder air from the north will move in on Sunday. This too will aid our precipitation type from starting as rain then to snow as the precipitation intensifies.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Clouds and chilly weather continues as the weekend starts. No weather problems in East Texas on Saturday. Sunday, that’s when clouds increase and the wintry weather.

Our focus is Sunday, so let’s dive into it more.

Most precipitation will not start until after the Noon hour Sunday. Any precipitation that falls initially may fall as virga (evaporating before reaching the ground). Late into the day, the precipitation coverage and intensity will increase. This combined with the dynamic cooling process will lead to a precipitation changeover from liquid to solid and temperatures falling to near/below freezing, thus leading to accumulations.













I want to show you an atmospheric profile forecast for Sunday. As clouds increase Sunday morning, the atmosphere low 6,000 feet has a lot of dry air (shown by the temperature & dew point separation).

Quickly by Sunday afternoon, the lowest 6,000 feet becomes saturated and precipitation falls as snow due to temperatures below freezing. This threat of wintry weather (rain/snow mainly, some sleet) will continue into the evening and early overnight. As this happens, it cools the air even more such that accumulation becomes likely.

This is a lot of detailed information. Here are the takeaways.

In the forecast for Friday & Saturday, we will know a lot more about our winter weather chances – including how much snow could fall in our area.

Stay tuned to the Storm Team for more updates. To see the latest forecast, click here.