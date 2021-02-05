Early Alert: Arctic air next week, lasting for a while

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Winter has had its ups and downs this season, including our multi-inch snow event in January. We’re in the final month of meteorological Winter, but we will be reminded that this season is far from over.

THE POLAR VORTEX SWINGS SOUTH!

The polar vortex is an area of some of the coldest air on the planet, kept contained over the Arctic and North Pole by the prevailing jet stream. In the past month, there has been a “sudden stratospheric warming event” in this region — where the high levels of the atmosphere warmed by 30°C — sent ripples downward into the troposphere, where weather takes place, and destabilized the polar vortex.

A sudden warming in the high levels of the atmosphere over the North Pole is leading to chunks of the “polar vortex” breaking off and heading southward into the United States.

PROJECTED TEMPERATURES NEXT WEEK

This will be dangerously cold air to the country through late next week. Let’s get a general look starting Wednesday morning through Saturday afternoon.

















Precipitation appears very possible in our area as early as Wednesday with the colder air moving in, potentially lasting through Valentine’s weekend. Any precipitation could easily be in the wintry form (including sleet, freezing rain, or snow). While confidence is not too high on the precipitation, the colder air is expected.

The Storm Team will know more specific details on the colder air plus wintry weather chances next week as higher resolution models become available. Stay tuned for more updates on-air this weekend.