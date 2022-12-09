The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted an enhanced (30%) and slight (15%) risk for East Texas on Tuesday.

All modes of severe weather will be possible as a cold front moves through the area. In the upper levels, a strong Jetstream will be moving across our area which will increase the threat of storms Tuesday and Tuesday evening. Here’s a long at one of our long range computer models (the GFS) as it highlights the timing of the storms.

We’re still 4 days away from these storms, so the timing and severity of the severe weather potential will likely change between now and when the front arrives. The timing and strength of the storms will become more clear as we get closer to Tuesday and we get more high resolution data. Regardless of severe weather, this cold front will bring in much colder temperatures.