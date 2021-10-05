East Texas ranks top 10 for driest September on record

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After an abnormally wet summer, the start of meteorological Fall went in the opposite direction. September was one of our driest months of 2021, and will go down in the record books in the top ten for driest all-time.

It is important to reference that these numbers come from the official National Weather Service reporting sites. These are the following:

-Tyler Pounds Regional Airport (west of city)

-East Texas Regional Airport (Longview, southeast of city)

-Angelina County Airport (Lufkin, south of city)

The last time in 2021 that either Tyler, Longview, or Lufkin had a below normal rainfall month was:

Tyler March (-2.28″)

Longview June (-1.12″)

Lufkin August (-2.99″)

This lack of rain from late August and continuing right now has increased the drought conditions and burn bans in East Texas. Looking ahead, the rain potential seems very low in the foreseeable future.

Here is the October outlook for temperatures and precipitation.

The upcoming Winter season could be brutal once again, similar to our Winter 2021.