TYLER, TX– All of East Texas is under a severe weather risk for Monday. The western two-thirds of the area are under an enhanced risk of severe weather while the rest of East Texas is under a slight risk. All modes of severe weather are possible with the primary threats damaging winds and tornadoes.

THE SETUP

The three ingredients that we need for severe weather are moisture, instability, and lift. Strong winds from the south will drive both our temperatures and gulf moisture up across our area. The warm temperatures will lead to higher instability by the afternoon. A cold front moving in from the Rockies will bring the lift required for severe storms to form. Here are those elements in the map below.

Once things come to fruition tomorrow afternoon, the SPC has put out a 30% of damaging winds within 25 miles of a given point in the red. The SPC also has a 10% chance of a strong tornado (EF-2 or higher) occurring in the shaded area on the map below.

As we close into the event, the timing has become clearer. After some showers and weaker thunderstorms in the morning, here are times that you can expect strong to severe thunderstorms in your area.

Based on chance, most of us WILL NOT see significant severe weather, but you still need to be prepared just in case. If you live in a mobile or manufactured home, have plans to go to a more sturdy shelter (friend or family member’s house) BEFORE the storms arrive in your area. Also, have an emergency kit. This can include a first aid kit, extra batteries, snacks, water, ect. Lastly, have two ways of receiving warning and watch info. A NOAA weather radio is a great tool to have. Have severe alerts turned on your phone or the East Texas Storm Team App to get the latest storm information.