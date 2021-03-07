First Spring severe threat possible this weekend

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A wild last four weeks have sent East Texas (and most likely a good portion of the state and country) in a whirlwind of seesaw weather! Now, Meteorological Spring has taken over and our first bout of severe weather could move in the weekend of March 13th & 14th (also when Daylight Saving time begins).

This is storm season. Download the East Texas Storm Team app and stay ahead of the storm. In the app, you can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices.

THIS WEEK: Clouds return & more humid

After one final day of near-full sunshine on Monday with highs around 70, clouds will increase each morning for the remainder of the week and followed by afternoon sunshine. This cloud cover is an indication of increasing Gulf moisture and warmer temperatures. Check out Tuesday & Wednesday below.

Low rain chances

We are not expecting much rain through the week. Our earliest rain chance could arrive Wednesday with patchy drizzle, but through Friday rain amounts staying quite low. The rain threat will increase this weekend.

SEVERE THREAT THIS WEEKEND

While it is still too early, the weather setup favors a severe risk in Texas next Saturday & Sunday (March 13/14).

Here is the overall pattern: a deepening upper level low slowly advances east from the West Coast. This will increase moisture from the Gulf and the Pacific, essentially making it muggy for the remainder of the week.

The timing and the track of the upper low is key for severe weather. The Global and European computer models both have this storm moving into the Plains states, but the Global showing Saturday & European indicating Sunday.

The Storm Team will be monitoring this weather setup closely. Spring is our peak severe weather season in East Texas, and we’ve seen the intensity of storms in our region. Being prepared happens in advance of storms moving in, take time to review your safety plan with your family and have an emergency kit. Read more here.