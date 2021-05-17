Flash flooding threat through Friday

A Flash flood watch has been issued for ALL of East Texas until 7 AM Thursday.

Multiple rounds of heavy rain are expected this week which will result in locally heavy rainfall and flash flooding. Here’s a current look at the radar.

The weather setup for this week is going to be responsible for multiple rounds of rain. A storm system in the American SW will slowly move towards the southern rockies and will send several rounds of rain our way through this Friday.

Here are our latest rainfall projections through Friday. Please note that we estimate the heaviest rain to fall for our western and central counties (labeled in the orange) while our eastern counties will see lighter amounts in the yellow (still enough to cause flash flooding). Locally heavy amounts are possible depending on where the heaviest bands of rain end up.

With flash flooding expected over the next week we need to be careful on the roadways. It only takes a little bit of standing water on the roadways to lose control of your vehicle If you see standing water on the roadway do your a favor and turn around and don’t drown.