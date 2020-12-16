Freeze & frost tonight through Thursday morning

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Another round of cold temperatures are moving in for East Texas tonight into Thursday morning. This will be our second significant freeze in just over two weeks.

This is apart of a big weather system impacting the country. A major storm in the northeast expected to dump over a foot of snow in the New England region. Meanwhile, colder weather settles in tonight across the Southern Plains.

Clouds clearing this evening

The clouds continued today thanks to the storm system bringing rain on Tuesday. Those clouds will gradually decrease this evening and overnight.

As the clouds clear, temperatures will get colder. Here is where we stand right now.

FREEZE & FROST THURSDAY MORNING

Our second widespread freeze of the season happens Thursday. Lows range from the middle 20s to near 30. Frost will be likely thanks to the humidity around 100% by morning. Temperatures below freezing will occur as early as 8 PM tonight and lasting until about 9 AM on Thursday.