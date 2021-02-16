WEATHER ALERT: Freezing rain likely early Wednesday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After an incredible and historical snow event for our region, we need to prepare for a potentially dangerous ice storm set to arrive very late Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. In the app, you can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. Features in this app including lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm alerts, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices.

WEATHER SET-UP

There’s no doubt that we have the cold, Arctic air in place. We experienced the coldest temperatures in decades on Monday into Tuesday morning. That colder air will modify slightly at the surface, but stay below freezing through the end of the week.

We are tracking the next upper disturbance to give the energy to bring us precipitation. With a southeast wind at the surface but still below freezing, we will see a wintry mix develop again. A mainly snow event is expected for the Metroplex.

As you see, our precipitation is freezing rain. This is a concern. Due to a layer of warmer air above our heads, warmer air allows a changeover to rain, but then falling to the ground as sleet & freezing rain. This type of precipitation is dangerous and can be damaging to infrastructure.

TIMING WITH FUTURECAST

This precipitation will start very early Wednesday morning. Initially, some snow will mix with sleet and freezing rain before becoming the main precipitation type. Once it falls, it will accumulate and remain heavy for our area.

The primary precipitation type is ice, and there is a risk of ice accumulation of 1/3″ to 1/2″, which would be detrimental to East Texas.

Because of this much ice potential, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for our region. Ice is not the only threat, secondary threats are for the snowfall that could include over 2 inches in areas north of I-20.

Stay tuned on-air and online for more updates.