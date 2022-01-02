Weather Alert: Freezing temperatures for at least 15 hours into Monday morning

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – What a Sunday it was as we had a morning round of wintry precipitation along with the brutal wind & cold temperatures. The good news, we had sunshine this afternoon and the clouds are gone. The bad news, the cold air not going anywhere and it will be even colder Monday morning.

What caused Sunday’s wintry precipitation?

The upper disturbance that aided the marginal severe risk & warmth on Saturday lagged behind on Sunday. The cold front moved in Saturday evening, but the upper air energy had not passed us. This generated clouds Saturday night, and that moisture was enough to generate precipitation. As the sleet & snowflakes fell to the ground, the surface airmass for East Texas was too dry for any accumulation or impacts.

Tonight, that upper disturbance is moving through the Deep South.

Now: the temperature drop overnight.

Here is a look at the radar and current conditions.

Remember to protect the 4-P’s when dealing with cold weather: people, pets, pipes, and plants.

Light to calm winds on Monday morning brings a hard freeze to East Texas. Lows in the 20s and teens. Temperatures likely below 32° until 10 AM Monday. The last time we had temperatures this cold was around February 19 & 20, 2021.

Sunshine and a milder afternoon on Monday, but temperatures still about 5-8 degrees below normal. Milder temperatures return Tuesday, but another cold front arrives Wednesday. Rain chances return this weekend ahead of another cold front.