TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Numerous severe storms are possible on Thursday. The risk has increased and this may become a Severe Weather Alert Day for East Texas.

Severe Weather Outlook

The Storm Prediction Center has all of East Texas under a level 2 “Slight Risk” to level 3 “Enhanced Risk” of severe weather. The primary severe risk will be damaging wind gusts in East Texas, however, all other severe threats (including a few tornadoes) will be possible because of the upper air dynamics.

The severe threat will be greater in our eastern counties and into the Mississippi Valley.

What each severe risk level means

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.

Weather Set-Up

Another powerful upper low moving across the Plains on Wednesday into Thursday. This upper low brings atmospheric spin allowing for storms to potentially rotate. The greater spin will be to our east, but we are right on the fringe for storms to rotate. If storms delay until the afternoon as the forecast model below shows, then atmospheric spin (and other weather ingredients) can increase.

Below is the upper air analysis for Thursday afternoon.

Very rich Gulf moisture will be in place, thus increasing the instability for severe storms to develop.

Futurecast

Futurecast keeps a quiet start for our Thursday morning, but storms to increase by midday and into the afternoon. The storms that develop in the early afternoon could be individual (supercell storms), before the main line develops and enters East Texas after 6 PM.

We will get a better view of the model data Tuesday evening and we will show you more high-resolution data.