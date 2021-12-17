Gusty storms & much colder weather on Saturday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After four days of unseasonably warm days (with three days of record high temperatures), “December-like” weather will return. Before the cooler weather moves in, rain and storms are expected with a chance that a few could be briefly strong or severe.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.

Weather Setup

As of late Friday evening, the cold front was located south of the Texhoma region to NW Arkansas. This front has dropped a lot of rain in parts of Oklahoma and especially NW Arkansas.

Ahead of the front, dew points (a measure of the moisture) are in the 60s. This is sufficient fuel for storm strengthening as the cold front moves into East Texas on Saturday.

With these ingredients (along with increasing instability), we have enough to see a few isolated strong storms Saturday morning and heavy rain through the first part of the day. The Storm Prediction Center has East Texas under a “Marginal Risk” for isolated wind gusts and hail. Tornado risk is very low, but not discounted from this forecast.

Tracking current conditions

Here are the latest updates to our weather. We will see these map update around every 15 minutes.

The line of storms is moving into East Texas now, and there are also heavy storms in parts of Deep East Texas.

Temperatures drop Saturday

Temperatures take a big tumble behind the front. We will fall into the 50s and even some 40s into the afternoon.

See our video above for more updates through the overnight.