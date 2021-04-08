WEATHER NOW: Storms with a hail threat overnight

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Isolated storms will pass through East Texas into early Friday morning, bringing a primary risk for severe hail. These storms should keep a very low tornado risk as richer Gulf moisture will not increase until closer to morning.

Our main severe weather event is Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning. Read more here.

Latest Weather Alerts:

12 AM: Severe T-Storm Warning for Van Zandt county is now canceled.

Here’s a live look at radar as we track our severe weather chances later today.