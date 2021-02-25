Heavy rain & gusty storms tonight

Weather Talk
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Our East Texas Storm Team is tracking our first round of storms increasing this evening and overnight. Heavy rain is the primary concern with lightning & thunder expected, and a small chance of severe weather tonight through Friday morning.

SEVERE STORM THREAT

The Storm Prediction Center says a “Marginal” risk of severe storms are possible this evening through Friday morning. This means an isolated threat of storms producing hail to the size of quarters.

TRACKING CURRENT CONDITIONS

There is another round of rain coming by Sunday, which also has a risk of severe storms. Click here to read more about that.

