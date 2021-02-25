Heavy rain & gusty storms tonight

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Our East Texas Storm Team is tracking our first round of storms increasing this evening and overnight. Heavy rain is the primary concern with lightning & thunder expected, and a small chance of severe weather tonight through Friday morning.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. In the app, you can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. Features in this app including lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm alerts, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices.

SEVERE STORM THREAT

The Storm Prediction Center says a “Marginal” risk of severe storms are possible this evening through Friday morning. This means an isolated threat of storms producing hail to the size of quarters.

TRACKING CURRENT CONDITIONS

There is another round of rain coming by Sunday, which also has a risk of severe storms. Click here to read more about that.