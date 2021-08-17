Heavy rain & gusty storms Tuesday night & Wednesday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A rowdy night is expected with rain and storms increasing across East Texas, especially for areas north of HWY 79. The primary threat is heavy rain & lightning, but a severe storm is possible for damaging wind gusts.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.

Weather Setup

An upper low moving through the South Plains is triggering numerous showers and storms back to I-35, and these will push east-northeast into the evening and overnight.

Below is a look at the storms moving east.

Severe Weather Risks

The overall severe weather threat is low. The Storm Prediction Center does not have East Texas under any level threat, but a handful of storms could turn severe. The greatest weather threat will be damaging wind gusts, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

The main concern will be heavy rainfall and lightning. We are under a “Marginal to Slight” risk for heavy rainfall leading to flooding Tuesday evening through Wednesday.

A few flood advisories or flash flood warnings are possible. Keep an eye on your county’s weather alerts here.

Stay with the East Texas Storm Team for updates.