A low pressure system will bring heavy rain and the potential for severe weather on Thursday. Rain showers will increase after midnight Wednesday into Thursday. Heavy rain will be likely throughout the day. Large hail will become a threat by the late morning, with the tornado and wind threat increasing especially for Deep East Texas from the mid-afternoon through the evening.

Set-Up

In the upper-levels of the atmosphere, we’ll get a trough moving across the southern plains. Strong southeasterly winds at the surface will work with even stronger southwesterly winds in the upper-levels to create plenty of wind shear. This leads to the (relatively) low-instability/high-shear set-up that’s typical of this time of year in the Southern U.S.

At the surface, we’ll see a warm front lift across the area throughout the day. Ahead of the warm front, it will be on the cool-side of things. However, there will be enough elevated instability ahead of the front to allow for storms with large hail to develop in the late morning and afternoon.

Once the warm front moves through, it will replace the cooler air with the warmer, more humid air originating from the Gulf of Mexico. Once this occurs, storms may become more surface-based, transitioning the threat to damaging winds and tornadoes. The greatest tornado threat will be in Deep East Texas, where there will be more instability. The threat will come to an end after the cold front clears the area closer to midnight Thursday night/Friday morning.

Timing

Showers and thundershowers will be possible after midnight Wednesday night/Thursday morning. There will be some areas of heavy rain during your morning commute on Thursday, but severe weather is not expected then. More storms will develop during the late morning and early afternoon. Storms will clear from west to east after the sun sets Thursday evening.