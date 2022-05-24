TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After nearly two weeks of hot weather, we are catching a temporary break from the heat as rain chances return. They started this past weekend with the cold front, and now more rain moving in through late Wednesday. We may see some heavy rain leading to flooding, and there also is a severe weather risk too that cannot be ignored.

Severe Weather Outlook

The Storm Prediction Center has most of East Texas under a level 3 “Enhanced Risk” with the far east counties (HWY 59 and to the east) under a “Slight Risk” of severe weather. The primary severe risk will be damaging wind gusts in East Texas, however, all other severe threats (including a few tornadoes) will be possible.

What each severe risk level means

Weather Set-Up

The rich humid air has moved back into East Texas, giving us the risk of heavy rainfall and possible flash flooding. A cold front in West Texas will move in on Wednesday morning, gradually ending our rain chances.

Before it arrives, storms will increase due to sufficient upper-level lift. This lift will help generate the storms and cause them to spin, increasing the risk for hail, wind, and isolated tornadoes.

Here are our severe threats in order from greatest to least.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.

Futurecast

Wave #1 of rain increasing this afternoon from south to north. These storms should mainly stay below severe criteria, but an isolated severe storm or two cannot be ruled out. This would be a hail & wind threat.

Wave #2 will arrive after 9 PM and into Wednesday morning. This will have the greatest potential for severe weather in East Texas, along with heavy rainfall.

An additional 1-3 inches of rain possible with isolated higher amounts. Most counties are under a Flood Watch.

Here is a look at the radar and current conditions.