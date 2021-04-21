EARLY ALERT: Heavy rain & storms Friday, possibly severe

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After record-setting cold temperatures on Wednesday morning, the Spring weather we’re used to seeing will return, and that means storms make a comeback too. While temperatures won’t reflect the storm risk, the weather dynamics, increased Gulf moisture, and wind energy will aid in the storm risk for our area.

Here is the outlook from the Storm Prediction Center for Friday. Our entire area is under the level 2 “Slight Risk”, meaning scattered severe storms are possible. Parts of our area could be upgraded to an “Enhanced Risk”, indicating numerous coverage of severe storms are expected. While not guaranteed for one specific area, we will need to be mindful & aware of any storm as it will have available weather ingredients to trigger severe weather.

Our main severe threats will be large hail (possibly up to 2 inches in diameter), damaging wind gusts, and heavy rain (1-2 inches or more). A few tornadoes are also possible as well, especially in individual supercell storms.

WEATHER SETUP

Unlike the storm threat we had back on Friday, April 9, this threat will feature less daytime heating and more weather dynamics. However, the severe setup is still similar.

1. Gulf moisture

Despite temperatures not being very warm, the moisture at the surface will aid in the severe storm development. Our dew points are forecasted to reach the 60s, possibly upper 60s in southern counties. This type of moisture is also indicative of heavy rainfall.

2. Wind energy & upper-level lift

An upper low moving out of the Four Corner states will enter Texas by Friday late morning and afternoon. This low will help lift the moisture from the surface to produce the severe storm risk and heavy rainfall. Note the wind arrows at this level (18,000 feet) are from the southwest direction. Our surface winds will be south-southeast. This turning of the wind with height will enable spin for storms to rotate and either produce hail or tornadoes.

