Heavy rain & storms through the afternoon

Rain & storms continue for the remainder of the day for our area, ending later tonight.

LATEST ALERTS:

Severe T-Storm Watch canceled for Houston county, continues until 7 PM for Trinity county.

There is a Marginal to Slight risk of a few severe storms today, mainly in Deep East Texas through early evening.

Our weather setup is a cold front moving through East Texas now, and this will gradually put an end to the heavier rainfall.

