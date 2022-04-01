TYLER, Texas (KETK) – For the third Monday of the last four, we will have another risk of severe storms in East Texas. This threat is conditional at this time. Regardless, expect another opportunity for beneficial rainfall.

The set-up

The upper low set to bring the severe threat is in the Pacific Ocean for now but will move swiftly into the states Sunday evening into Monday. When it arrives, it will bring with it sufficient wind shear and lift for storms to develop.

For severe storms, there are four ingredients to look for: lift, wind shear, instability, and moisture. What makes this event for Monday conditional is the fact that we don’t have all parameters in place.

Looking at the questionable ingredients…

The dew points are forecasted to reach the lower to middle 60s, but for stronger storms we probably need these numbers higher (middle to upper 60s).

For instability, it appears a lot of clouds are expected. However, there is a chance of greater instability if the sun can break through the clouds. Right now, the best instability would be in Central Texas.

So we will be monitoring these two parameters and if they can increase then we are in a better threat of severe weather.

At this time, the Storm Prediction Center has East Texas under a 15% (level two) risk of severe storms. This means scattered severe storms are possible. They stress that moisture transport is a key part missing for now, but enough instability is present along with wind shear to increase the risk for all modes of severe weather on Monday.

What each severe risk level means.

Futurecast

The storm timing will be after 4 PM Monday and overnight, with the heaviest occurring in the late evening hours. Storms will increase in coverage as the upper energy and lift increase. This will allow for the storms to produce heavy rainfall and possibly severe weather.

Storm Threats

At this time, we will put heavy rain as our number one concern. Flash flooding is possible. Next would be damaging wind gusts because of the potential of strong winds aloft coming to the ground in the heavier rainfall. Then, hail because of how cold the air will be aloft. Finally, the tornado threat is last only because we lack the greatest moisture and instability in East Texas at this time. That could change, please stay tuned to the forecast.

Meteorologist Andrew Samet will update this story Saturday evening.