HISTORIC STORM: Sleet & freezing rain starts early Sunday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – All weather ingredients are together for a major winter storm to affect our area. Impacts to our normal day-to-day operations will likely be hindered by the winter precipitation that starts on Sunday & the Arctic cold that lingers through late next week.

WEATHER SET UP

We have seen & experienced our share on wintry weather this past Thursday & Friday. Shallow Arctic air has invaded East Texas. Another push of this cold air will plunge southward Sunday into next week.

Before this deeper Arctic push arrives, an upper disturbance across desert southwest has spread moisture & slightly warmer temperatures to our area–this is noted by the extensive clouds and the occasional precipitation we had on Friday into Saturday. This disturbance will interact with the cold air to produce all wintry precipitation types through Monday.

This is why ALL of our area is under a Winter alert.

The first type of precipitation we see: sleet and freezing rain, expected by early Sunday.

SATURDAY’S FORECAST

The main weather concern for Saturday is the continued cloudy sky and temperatures barely making it above freezing for most areas. A light freezing drizzle possible Saturday morning, but very little to any travel impacts are expected. However, late evening precipitation from Central Texas will head in our direction.

SUNDAY’S FORECAST

In the early morning hours Sunday, a sleet & freezing rain mixture will develop. Temperatures in this time period will be below freezing, travel impacts would be more likely across all areas.

Temperatures continue to stay below freezing with spotty precipitation at times. There could be a break through most of the afternoon. Meanwhile, some snowfall across northern counties.

Sunday evening, the upper-level system starts to move east. This will bring more precipitation and fall as sleet, freezing rain, and snow.

Overnight Sunday into Monday, heavier precipitation arrives and this will bring even more accumulation and travel concerns to our area.

MONDAY’S FORECAST

On Monday, most to nearly all precipitation changes over to a heavy snow. This will end in the afternoon hours. Temperatures are very cold and in the Teens to lower 20s.

HOW MUCH ICE & SNOW?

The ice will be first precipitation to impact us. Futurecast says up to one-tenth to two-tenths of an inch of ice is possible in our area. While this is not a low, travel could be reduced or halted.

As far as snowfall totals, our highest snow threat would be for areas in our NW counties. There, they could receive in excess of 6 or more inches. The amounts drop off farther south-southeast because of the sleet & freezing rain accumulation.

ARCTIC COLD

Not only do we have wintry weather, but also the Arctic plunging into East Texas. Look at the temperatures projected through Tuesday morning. Record-setting temperatures likely Tuesday morning, and could be even colder–closer to zero in some areas (especially north of I-20).

This is a lot with this one storm system. Another wintry weather threat is likely again on Wednesday. We are expected to make it above freezing until Friday afternoon of February 19.

The Storm Team will continue to monitor the latest weather trends. As precipitation falls on Sunday, share with us what you are seeing. Stay tuned for more updates on-air this weekend.