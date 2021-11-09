Isolated severe storm risk late Wednesday into Thursday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texas has seen a busy Fall season: a few severe storm events and a few rounds of cold air causing a frost & light freeze. Sandwiched between those events, we’ve seen temperatures going up and down. It’s no different as we approach the middle of November: another cold front arriving Thursday morning, a few severe storms possible, then cooler with more sunshine by the weekend.

This particular storm threat will arrive very late Wednesday night (after 9 PM) and last through early Thursday morning. This a time that most people are asleep, make sure you have a way to get weather information. Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.

Severe Weather Outlook

This is not going to be a widespread severe weather event. The main region of concern would be mostly north of I-20. For now, a “Marginal Risk” of severe weather is located in our far northwest counties, but this could be shifted east based on Futurecast’s strength of the storms as they travel farther east.

Weather Set-Up

The cause of this will come from a cold front that is in the northern part of Texas, stretching up into the Ohio Valley. What we are waiting for is the upper-air weather dynamics to help lift the surface moisture and bring storms.

By Wednesday evening, this upper disturbance will be the strongest crossing the Plains. This will then generate storms from the Central Plains southward into Texas, bringing with it the risk of a few severe storms.

This storm risk expands all the way into Kansas. While only at level one at this time, it could be upgraded to level two on Wednesday.

Once again, areas near and north of I-20 have the best chance to see a severe storm. Primary threats for a severe storm would be wind gusts and hail, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

See our video above for a look at Futurecast. Stay tuned to the East Texas Storm Team for updates.