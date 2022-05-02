TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A few gusty to possibly severe storms are expected early Tuesday morning. Storms are moving out of Oklahoma and will cross into Texas in the coming hours.

Storm Watch & Current Conditions

Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 2 AM Tuesday for Hopkins County.

Here is a look at the radar and current conditions.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.