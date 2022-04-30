TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The beginning of an unsettled weather pattern starts today. Daily rain chances will persist through late next week. We will welcome the rain probabilities, but it won’t come without the threat of severe storms. Several possible severe threats over the next week, the first starts Saturday evening.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.

Severe Weather Setup – Saturday

Today’s severe weather risk starts after 5 PM and through the early morning hours on Sunday. A cold front is approaching from the northwest. The weather dynamics are minimal, but just enough lift with the cold front combined with ample Gulf moisture and projected instability will generate storms.

Most of them will be of the general kind (noisy, heavy rain, frequent lightning), but a couple could reach severe criteria for 60 mph wind gusts or one-inch hail. Because of this, the Storm Prediction Center has placed our area under a Marginal to Slight Risk for severe storms.

Futurecast – KETK Model

This is the same model you see on our Interactive Radar and on the KETK & East Texas Storm Team apps.

Our KETK model starts to develop storms after 5 PM as we see the cold front interact with the Gulf moisture and available instability. While spotty in coverage, this will be the trend through the evening and overnight. The storm chances appear best south of I-20 due to the placement of the cold front. Overnight, the model continues to show some storms, mostly in Deep East Texas.

We will have other days of potential strong storms. For the last few days, the Storm Prediction Center was highlighting Monday for severe weather in East Texas, but the models were lacking in the storm threat. Our risk has been taken down for Monday, but has increased for next Wednesday & Thursday.