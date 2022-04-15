Another day, another risk for severe weather it seems these days. Thankfully, as we head into the weekend, widespread severe weather is not expected. Let’s talk about what is expected.

Saturday’s Set-Up

On Saturday, there will be plenty of warm, humid air at the surface, and that will lead to plenty of instability in the atmosphere.

The brighter colors (yellows, oranges, and reds) indicate higher amounts of instability.

However, there is not a lot of lift that will help storms get going, which is the reason why the severe weather threat is not that high.

Saturday’s Futurecast

Showers will be possible throughout the day on Saturday, but it won’t be until the mid-to-late afternoon hours when isolated thunderstorms may develop. The severe weather threat will wind down by 10 pm.

Sunday’s Set-Up

We will get a cold front moving in on Sunday, and that will provide some lift for storms to develop. Still, widespread severe weather is not expected.

Sunday’s Futurecast

Showers and storms will be possible Sunday morning through the evening, with rain exiting the area from northwest to southeast throughout the day.

Recap

Isolated severe storms will be possible on Saturday and Sunday. Large hail will be the primary threat, but a 60 mph wind gust is also possible, especially on Sunday.