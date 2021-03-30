Isolated strong storms tonight, much colder Wednesday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A very active start to Spring severe weather season with one final storm threat to conclude March. After this, we will catch a break for several days as April begins.

Take a moment to download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.

The cold front responsible for the sharp temperature drop has entered Texas. Ahead of this front, Gulf moisture is very noticeable for our area.

These two features combined leading to our risk for a few strong storms this evening and early overnight. Our severe weather outlook for tonight places areas north of HWY 84 in the “Marginal” risk of a severe storm, meaning the threat is isolated. Hail & wind gusts are the main concern, but a tornado is possible (a much lower chance than what we had on Saturday).

TRACKING CURRENT CONDITIONS

FUTURECAST

Because of the late day sunshine we’ve seen, a few storms will develop between 7 PM & 9 PM, mostly north of HWY 79. These will track to the Northeast with the threat for hail and wind gusts primarily. However, this threat is isolated and should not be widespread. The timeframe for a severe threat is until 1 AM Wednesday.

In the early morning hours of Wednesday, the severe threat should decrease. However, a few showers and storms are expected as the front arrives. By 7 AM, the front is along HWY 79 to HWY 84.

Check out the temperatures on Wednesday morning at 7 AM. That cold front brought temperatures to the lower 50s and some 40s north of the front, and 60s (near 70 perhaps) in Deep East Texas.

A few more showers and isolated storms head into Deep East Texas through the early afternoon. Once the front arrives in southern counties, temperatures will fall into the afternoon.

Behind this front, cooler weather settles in through Friday. Frost looks likely by Friday morning.