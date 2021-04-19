Late season frost, possible light freeze Wednesday morning

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A rare late-season cold front will provide a glancing blow of cold temperatures on Wednesday morning in East Texas. Despite it only lasting for a few hours, a significant impact to crops and plants could occur since we’ve been in our growing season for the last few weeks.

The cold front responsible for this frost & freeze potential is moving through the Plains states now, and will arrive to East Texas on Tuesday afternoon.

This front will bring very cold weather into Wednesday morning for a good part of the country! Here is a look at Futurecast temperatures for Wednesday morning.

FUTURECAST

The cold front arrives in our area Tuesday afternoon and evening. With this front, a few clouds will develop but no rain is expected. Check out the temperatures as the front moves in, that’s the BIG story.

With clouds clearing and a north breeze for Wednesday morning, our temperatures will be VERY cold. This will be our coldest morning since around March 20, when lows hit the lower to middle 30s. This time, we’re forecasting middle to lower 30s, and with a light north breeze, it will feel like the 20s.

The amount of time below in the lower to middle 30s is likely between 3 AM – 7 AM. While not a long time, it can cause damage to crops that are not protected.

With these projected temperatures, Tyler & Longview (especially Longview) will likely break a daily low temperature record for April 21.

After this cold snap, heavy rain & storm chances return Friday into the start of the weekend. See the latest forecast here.