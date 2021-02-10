WEATHER ALERT: Light ice accumulation Thursday morning

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Colder temperatures continue to filter in from the north, and a slight push of near-freezing temperatures are expected tonight into Thursday morning. Combined with the precipitation, parts of East Texas could see freezing rain and a light accumulation of ice for Thursday morning.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

Several East Texas counties are under this advisory for the threat of light ice accumulations through Thursday morning. While this includes Smith county, the focus for light icing would be in the far NW portion of the county where temperatures would drop below freezing. The other counties are expected to see temperatures below freezing all across the county leading to potential ice impacts

TRACKING CURRENT CONDITIONS

The latest hourly updates are key to watch for the overnight hours.

FORECAST

Through 8 PM, temperatures should remain above freezing with rain increasing across the area. After 8 PM, the 32° freezing line approaches our far northwest counties. This will bring a changeover from rain to freezing rain. This looks to increase overnight and early Thursday morning. That freezing line comes as far southeast into Smith county. By morning, our northwest counties could see ice accumulation and travel impacts.

During the day Thursday, temperatures slowly climb above freezing in our northwest counties. More rain increasing by the afternoon and evening.

The ice accumulation by Futurecast may be a tad high, but a glaze to one-tenth of an inch is possible–either way, this can cause problems.

This is a significant change to our forecast and please remain weather aware. For your local forecast, click here.