Line of storms to bring severe weather threat Sunday night

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A line of showers and thunderstorms is set to push through our area late Sunday night into early Monday morning. Storms within the line will bring the threat of damaging, straight-line winds to East Texas. Spin-up tornadoes and large hail cannot be ruled out, with the tornado threat staying mainly north of I-20.

THE SET-UP

A 500 mb trough will lift from the Desert Southwest and into the Southern Plains on Sunday. This will act as the source of upper-level support for strong to severe storms for a large portion of the south-central U.S.

At the surface, a cold front will push through southern Oklahoma and Texas, and a line of storms will develop just out ahead of it.

THE THREATS

Damaging straight-line winds will be the primary threat with this line of storms. There will be enough low-level rotation, especially north of I-20, to allow for the possibility of spin-up tornadoes. The main timing for this looks to be between midnight and 7 a.m. late Sunday into early Monday.

As we get closer to sunrise on Monday, the cold front’s upper-level support will lift north into Missouri and help weaken the storms.

WHAT YOU NEED TO DO

Keep up to date with the latest forecast. Although the tornado threat is not that high, go over a tornado safety plan with your family. Make sure to identify your tornado safe place before the storms so everybody in your household knows where to go if a tornado warning is issued for your area. In a sturdy structure, that safe place is the most interior room on the lowest floor of the home.

Also make sure to have multiple ways of receiving weather alerts, such as the East Texas Storm Team app and a NOAA Weather Radio.