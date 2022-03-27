Spring means frequent storm systems arriving across Texas and we’ve got another one to talk about for Tuesday night/Wednesday morning. Before we dive into the details, it is worth mentioning upfront that widespread severe weather like we saw this past Monday is not expected with this system at this time. With that said, it will still be important to stay weather aware.

The set-up

An upper-level disturbance will swing across our area starting late Tuesday night. At the surface, southerly winds will pump in Gulf moisture ahead of a cold front.





Wind at each layer of the atmosphere will be more than sufficient for severe thunderstorms. However, instability appears fairly limited at this time, and that is mostly thanks to the timing of the storms.

Timing it all out

Outside of a light shower or two, the daytime on Tuesday will be dry. Storm chances will begin to increase after midnight Tuesday night and last through Wednesday morning. Futurecast is not picking up on any isolated supercells developing ahead of the line of storms, which will also help limit the overall severe weather threat.

The bottom line

Here’s a breakdown of the severe threats with this storm system.

Damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph will be the main threat. A brief spin-up tornado or two cannot be ruled out. Large hail is unlikely, and flash flooding should not be a concern due to the speed of the line of storms. Of course, any period of heavy rain could lead to some ponding on roadways.

This storm system is still a few days out, so this forecast is likely to change. It looks like we’ll avoid the worst of this system in East Texas, but it will still be important to take any severe thunderstorm or tornado warning that could be issued seriously.