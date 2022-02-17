TYLER, Texas (KETK) – February has been a wild month for us. An early month winter storm, then a warm-up, followed by a passing bout of snow before Valentine’s Day. Then, a significant warm-up with some areas nearing 80 degrees on Thursday, February 16, followed by a potent blast of cold air. Now, looking to the week of Sunday, February 20, it promises to be nothing short of active!

Disclaimer: this is not a forecast

It is important to note that this is over 5 days out. Confidence and saying specifically that wintry precipitation will happen is unwise. Our goal is to show you the trends that give us an overall perspective.

Big picture setup

Starting Monday, February 21, rain and muggy weather returns to East Texas. This will continue into Tuesday before a cold front arrives Tuesday evening.





On Wednesday, current indications show we are in the colder air (but not below freezing). Rain continues, but the freezing line is very close to East Texas.

Now, the upper low that is spreading moisture is currently still in the southwest USA, and that explains why moisture leading to precipitation continues in our area. This could remain the trend into Thursday also until the upper low finally pulls out.





Uncertainty!!!

Confidence in us seeing wintry precipitation is very low at this time.

What seems fairly confident for now:

-We will receive more beneficial rainfall.

-Colder air does move in late next week.

-As expected, the forecast/outlook will change with time.

Stay tuned for updates.