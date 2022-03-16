TYLER, Texas (KETK) – We are in severe weather season. Severe storms (very large hail) this past Monday, another severe risk for Thursday, and then next Monday (March 21) has a greater risk of severe weather. It’s important to remain weather aware. Our focus here is mainly for Thursday’s severe threat.

Weather Setup

This is a similar setup as this past Monday. First at the surface, a low pressure is going to move across Texas on Thursday. This will increase the southeast wind at the surface, bringing warm temperatures (highs mid-70s to near 80).

In the upper levels, another upper low will move from the Four Corners region and into South Plains. What is different about this low is that it does not become very strong as this past Monday’s low. However, its purpose is still the same, it brings the lift & spin from aloft for storms to become severe.

Once again, Gulf moisture return will be evident but not impressive. However, this will be enough moisture that an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Putting all this together, the simplest summary is that another wind-driven storm system. The wind energy from the surface to aloft is incredibly high (high in wind speed and high in the change of wind direction). This graphic below depicts the wind shear (change in wind direction and speed with height). Higher values can aid in supercell severe storms, but also can be too much to prevent a storm from getting stronger. It’s two-fold, and has to work with other parameters. Either way, ingredients are in place for the risk of severe storms.

With all of this, the Storm Prediction Center has East Texas in a Marginal to Slight Risk of severe weather. This means scattered severe storms are possible.

Severe Threats

Based off the ingredients above, the top two severe risks will be large hail and damaging wind gusts.

-Hail the top concern because of the lack of deep Gulf moisture.

-Damaging wind gusts because of the strong winds we will have both at the surface and above us.



Isolated tornadoes would remain low, but given the intense wind energy, it is not impossible to see a tornadic storm.



For heavy rain, it appears unlikely that we will see as much rain compared to Monday.

Futurecast

Here is a general overview of Futurecast. You can see it in greater detail with our Interactive Radar here.

After 5 PM, rain and storms develop. Into the evening, we will await for the increasing coverage of t-storms. If these storms form, they will favor a threat of hail and wind gusts.









After 10 PM, the stronger storms should be moving east. A few more t-storms possible along the cold front, but all rain is out of East Texas by Friday morning. Then, it’s cooler.





Meteorologist Carson Vickroy will have updates Thursday on KETK Today, FOX51 Good Day, and KETK’s East Texas Live.