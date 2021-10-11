More storms Tuesday, ending by Friday with cold front

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Texas will experience a fairly active stretch of weather for the next five days, eventually leading to a return of Fall weather just in time for the Texas Rose Parade in Tyler on Saturday.

Tuesday Weather Breakdown

I want to specifically talk about Tuesday in more detail because the storm threat looks to increase more and could be strong or severe.

First, the Storm Prediction Center only has our western counties under a “Marginal” risk, but based on model data, storms could be stronger. This risk could be expanded farther east into our area, and possibly an upgrade to a “Slight” Risk.

Futurecast shows these storms moving southwest to northeast on Tuesday, with various rounds of storms for the central and northern areas. If this is accurate, these storms could be strong. This is why the storm risk could increase for Tuesday.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.

Overall Rain Chances

They are not great for East Texas. If you are west of Highway 259, you will have the best chance of receiving the most rain, and even that is not expected to be much. One to two inches of rain possible for this region, while those closer to the Louisiana border could see little to nothing.

Weather Setup

Looking big picture, our main features are: a ridge of high pressure in the Gulf of Mexico, and an Eastern Pacific tropical system (Pamela). These two features will work together to increase rain chances across the state of Texas but keep the rain minimal for East Texas & especially near the Texas/Louisiana border.

Here is a look at Pamela. This is forecasted to become a major hurricane before making landfall in Mexico. It will spread moisture toward Texas by mid-week, leading to the risk of heavy rain and flooding for regions near and west of I-35.

Based on Pamela’s track, the heaviest rainfall sets up near I-35 and just west. Here is a look at possible rain amounts.

After these rain chances, colder air moves in Friday night into the weekend. Fall weather will return to East Texas. Look for highs in the 70s, lows in the 40s by Sunday morning.