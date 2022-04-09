The stormy pattern that we’ve been stuck in this spring is just not giving up. We’ve got a few severe weather threats to talk about for the upcoming work week (April 11th, 12th, and 13th).

Monday, April 11

The first threat of severe storms is on Monday. Monday’s system will bring a risk of an isolated severe storm. Widespread severe weather is not expected on Monday.

There will be plenty of instability and just enough Gulf moisture for storms to develop. However, there won’t be much of a lifting mechanism to get storms going. Even if storms do develop, there may not be enough wind shear to get those storms to become severe.

If a storm becomes severe, then large hail up to the size of ping bong balls will be possible. The threats of damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and tornadoes are low, but not zero. Storms will have heavy rain, but the threat of flash flooding is low.

Tuesday (April 12) and Wednesday (April 13)

We will have a better chance of severe storms Tuesday and Wednesday as all ingredients will be in place for severe weather. Now, just because all the ingredients are there doesn’t necessarily mean severe weather is a guarantee, it just gives us the confidence to say there is a more organized threat of severe storms.

The set-up

A breezy south/southeast wind at the surface and a stronger west/southwest wind aloft will provide the wind shear needed for severe storms.





A humid airmass will be in place at the surface will combine with colder air aloft to produce plenty of instability for storms to fire up.

It is too early to pinpoint specific threats right now for Tuesday and Wednesday, but all modes of severe weather look possible, which includes tornadoes, damaging wind gusts, and large hail. Prolonged heavy rainfall could also lead to a flash flooding concern as well, mainly late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Be sure to keep up to date with the latest forecast!