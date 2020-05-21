NOAA releases 2020 Hurricane Outlook

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has released their 2020 Atlantic Basin Hurricane Outlook. The Atlantic Basin covers the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean, and Gulf of Mexico. The forecast calls for a 60% chance of an above-normal season.

“NOAA’s analysis of current and seasonal atmospheric conditions reveals a recipe for an active Atlantic hurricane season this year.” Acting NOAA administrator Neil Jacobs

NOAA is predicting 13-19 Named Storms, 6-10 Hurricanes and 3-6 Major Hurricanes (Category 3 or higher). Colorado State is another group that forecasts tropical development. They are saying 16 Named Storms, 8 Hurricanes, and 4 Major Hurricanes. These two forecasts take into account the storm Arthur that formed in the Atlantic last week.

On average, we see 12 Named Storms, 6 Hurricanes, and 3 Major Hurricanes.

You can read more about NOAA’s forecast here, including how a potential La Niña could play a role in increased tropical activity.

Tropical season for the Atlantic Basin officially starts on June 1 running through November 30. However, we have already seen one storm – Arthur – come close to the North Carolina coastline this past weekend. The peak tropical season is typically in August, September, and October.

