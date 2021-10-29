Peak wind gusts from Thursday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Thursday’s damaging and deadly wind gusts brought down trees & power lines in East Texas. This was arguably one of the most non-severe storm wind events we’ve had in a very long time.

Here are the peak wind gusts reported in East Texas, courtesy of the National Weather Service forecast office in Shreveport, Louisiana.

...Angelina County...
Lufkin Angelina Airport      47 MPH    0215 PM 10/28   31.23N/94.75W        
Lufkin                       41 MPH    0503 PM 10/28   31.31N/94.83W        
Zavalla                      32 MPH    0302 PM 10/28   31.18N/94.38W                       

...Cherokee County...
Jacksonville                 49 MPH    0115 PM 10/28   31.87N/95.22W                

...Gregg County...
Longview                     55 MPH    0307 PM 10/28   32.38N/94.72W                

...Harrison County...
Marshall                     44 MPH    0235 PM 10/28   32.52N/94.30W                

...Nacogdoches County...
Nacogdoches Airport          58 MPH    1245 PM 10/28   31.57N/94.72W        
Lumberjack                   45 MPH    0246 PM 10/28   31.76N/94.66W        
Etoile                       32 MPH    0120 PM 10/28   31.33N/94.34W                

...Panola County...
Lake Murvaul Panola          49 MPH    0105 PM 10/28   32.03N/94.41W        
City Of Carthage             45 MPH    0220 PM 10/28   32.13N/94.35W        
Nansco Farms                 42 MPH    0130 PM 10/28   32.22N/94.14W        
Panola County Airport-Sharpe 41 MPH    0315 PM 10/28   32.18N/94.30W        

...Rusk County...
Lake Striker Rusk            56 MPH    0130 PM 10/28   31.93N/94.97W        
Henderson                    46 MPH    0206 PM 10/28   32.14N/94.85W        
Henderson Rusk Co. Airport   41 MPH    0235 PM 10/28   32.15N/94.85W        

...San Augustine County...
San Augustine                33 MPH    0345 PM 10/28   31.61N/94.18W        

...Shelby County...
Center                       38 MPH    0335 PM 10/28   31.83N/94.15W        
Sabine North 2               30 MPH    0100 PM 10/28   31.80N/94.00W        

...Smith County...
Tyler                        51 MPH    1159 AM 10/28   32.37N/95.40W        
Bullard                      35 MPH    0336 PM 10/28   32.14N/95.29W                

...Titus County...
Mount Pleasant               47 MPH    0155 PM 10/28   33.10N/94.97W        

...Upshur County...
Gilmer Muni                  55 MPH    0135 PM 10/28   32.70N/94.95W        
Gilmer                       36 MPH    1206 PM 10/28   32.70N/94.94W        

...Wood County...
Mineola/Quitman              43 MPH    1255 PM 10/28   32.75N/95.50W        
Quitman                      31 MPH    0101 PM 10/28   32.80N/95.30W        

**Observations are collected from a variety of sources with varying
equipment and exposures. We thank all volunteer weather observers 
for their dedication. Not all data listed are considered official.**

From NWS Fort Worth/Dallas, their full wind gust report can be seen here.

Palestine Municipal Airport  49 MPH    0335 PM 10/28   31.78N/95.70W     

Yantis                       46 MPH    0416 PM 10/28   32.90N/95.70W         

Athens Municipal Airport     44 MPH    0115 PM 10/28   32.17N/95.83W

Sulphur Springs Municipal    44 MPH    0215 PM 10/28   33.17N/95.62W

Finally, NWS Houston/Galveston. Their full wind gust report can be seen here.

...Houston...
Crockett                     44 MPH    0255 PM 10/28   31.30N/95.40W

