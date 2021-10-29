Peak wind gusts from Thursday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Thursday’s damaging and deadly wind gusts brought down trees & power lines in East Texas. This was arguably one of the most non-severe storm wind events we’ve had in a very long time.

Here are the peak wind gusts reported in East Texas, courtesy of the National Weather Service forecast office in Shreveport, Louisiana.

...Angelina County... Lufkin Angelina Airport 47 MPH 0215 PM 10/28 31.23N/94.75W Lufkin 41 MPH 0503 PM 10/28 31.31N/94.83W Zavalla 32 MPH 0302 PM 10/28 31.18N/94.38W ...Cherokee County... Jacksonville 49 MPH 0115 PM 10/28 31.87N/95.22W ...Gregg County... Longview 55 MPH 0307 PM 10/28 32.38N/94.72W ...Harrison County... Marshall 44 MPH 0235 PM 10/28 32.52N/94.30W ...Nacogdoches County... Nacogdoches Airport 58 MPH 1245 PM 10/28 31.57N/94.72W Lumberjack 45 MPH 0246 PM 10/28 31.76N/94.66W Etoile 32 MPH 0120 PM 10/28 31.33N/94.34W ...Panola County... Lake Murvaul Panola 49 MPH 0105 PM 10/28 32.03N/94.41W City Of Carthage 45 MPH 0220 PM 10/28 32.13N/94.35W Nansco Farms 42 MPH 0130 PM 10/28 32.22N/94.14W Panola County Airport-Sharpe 41 MPH 0315 PM 10/28 32.18N/94.30W ...Rusk County... Lake Striker Rusk 56 MPH 0130 PM 10/28 31.93N/94.97W Henderson 46 MPH 0206 PM 10/28 32.14N/94.85W Henderson Rusk Co. Airport 41 MPH 0235 PM 10/28 32.15N/94.85W ...San Augustine County... San Augustine 33 MPH 0345 PM 10/28 31.61N/94.18W ...Shelby County... Center 38 MPH 0335 PM 10/28 31.83N/94.15W Sabine North 2 30 MPH 0100 PM 10/28 31.80N/94.00W ...Smith County... Tyler 51 MPH 1159 AM 10/28 32.37N/95.40W Bullard 35 MPH 0336 PM 10/28 32.14N/95.29W ...Titus County... Mount Pleasant 47 MPH 0155 PM 10/28 33.10N/94.97W ...Upshur County... Gilmer Muni 55 MPH 0135 PM 10/28 32.70N/94.95W Gilmer 36 MPH 1206 PM 10/28 32.70N/94.94W ...Wood County... Mineola/Quitman 43 MPH 1255 PM 10/28 32.75N/95.50W Quitman 31 MPH 0101 PM 10/28 32.80N/95.30W

**Observations are collected from a variety of sources with varying equipment and exposures. We thank all volunteer weather observers for their dedication. Not all data listed are considered official.**

From NWS Fort Worth/Dallas, their full wind gust report can be seen here.

Palestine Municipal Airport 49 MPH 0335 PM 10/28 31.78N/95.70W Yantis 46 MPH 0416 PM 10/28 32.90N/95.70W Athens Municipal Airport 44 MPH 0115 PM 10/28 32.17N/95.83W Sulphur Springs Municipal 44 MPH 0215 PM 10/28 33.17N/95.62W

...Houston... Crockett 44 MPH 0255 PM 10/28 31.30N/95.40W